Sokoto: Youths troop out to protest against irregular power supply

Youths of the Old airport axis and its immediate environment of Sokoto South local government area have hit the street of Sokoto to protest against incessant power outrage in their areas.

The youths who were in large number after deliberation with elders of the community decided to match to the head office of Kaduna Electric Company ( KAEDCO) to complain about what they described as discriminatory power supply to their area by officials of Kaduna Electric responsible for power supply to the area.

They explained that many small business owners and artisan in the area have suffered from this action of the distribution and life have become unbearable to many residents considering the hot weather in Sokoto.

They, however, called on the head office of the electricity distribution company in Kaduna to act fast or they will cease to pay the electricity bill and disconnect the area from the grid.

The spokesman of the youth, Umar Nasir Abdumsamad, who spoke on their behalf said even communities that are reluctant in paying electricity bill are being given constant power supply while old airport, Offa Road, Tamaje, Damboa that pay regularly are made to suffer unjustly.

At the head office of Kaduna Electric in Sokoto, a team of security personnel were drafted to prevent the breakdown of law and order.

Tribune Online gathered that the said Old airport, Offa road, Tamaje, Demboa and trade fair road is dominated by people from other parts of the country with few indigenes of Sokoto State.

Efforts to speak to the office of Kaduna Electric in Sokoto was unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.

