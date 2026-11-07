Sokoto upgrades rural health centres to improve healthcare delivery

The Sokoto State Government has intensified efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery through the renovation and construction of medical facilities and the upgrading of selected rural health centres to higher-level healthcare facilities.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Faruk Abubakar Dan Malikin Wurno, disclosed this during the flag-off of the Sub-National Immunisation Polio Campaign across the 23 local government areas of the state.

The ceremony, held at the District Head’s Palace in Durbawa, Kware Local Government Area, was attended by government officials, traditional rulers and representatives of development partners.

Wurno, who was represented by the Special Adviser to Governor Ahmed Aliyu on the Sokoto State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Muhammed Bello Marnona, said the administration was committed to expanding access to quality healthcare, particularly in underserved communities.

He attributed the progress recorded in the state’s immunisation programme to the government’s investment in the health sector and the contributions of development partners.

The Commissioner, however, identified insecurity and the displacement of residents from remote communities as factors contributing to the resurgence of polio in areas where the disease had previously been eliminated.

He stressed that vaccination remained the most effective protection against the disease, urging parents and caregivers to ensure that all children aged zero to five years received the vaccine.

“The polio vaccine is provided free of charge to children from birth to five years. Parents should take advantage of this opportunity to protect their children against the disease,” he said.

He also appealed to traditional rulers, community leaders and other stakeholders to intensify grassroots mobilisation and sensitisation to ensure that no eligible child was left out of the exercise.

Wurno assured residents that the vaccines were safe and had no harmful effects, urging them to disregard misconceptions capable of undermining the campaign.

Also speaking, the Acting Executive Secretary of the Sokoto State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Bilyaminu Yari Sifawa, said the campaign was aimed at completely eradicating polio and preventing avoidable deaths among children.

Sifawa, represented by the Director of Disease Control, Dr Tukur Magajin, said the exercise was part of broader interventions being implemented by the state government in partnership with the Federal Government and development organisations to eliminate vaccine-preventable diseases.

He said the ultimate goal was to ensure that no child in the state suffered from diseases that could be prevented through routine immunisation.

Earlier, the Chairman of Kware Local Government Area, Alhaji Ibrahim Attahir Ruggar Giwa, urged residents to cooperate with health workers and make their children available for vaccination.

He assured the organisers of the local government’s full support, saying all necessary efforts would be made to ensure the success of the campaign.

Representatives of the World Health Organisation, UNICEF, the African Field Epidemiology Network and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, among other development partners, commended the state government for its commitment to improving healthcare delivery.

They said the government’s support would encourage stronger collaboration with development partners in addressing public health challenges, particularly diseases affecting children.

In his vote of thanks, the District Head of Durbawa, Alhaji Aminu Buhari Galadiman, represented by the Special Adviser to the Governor on SOSACAT, Hon Sada Ibrahim Durbawa, praised the government for its developmental initiatives, particularly in the health sector.

He urged residents to sustain their support for government programmes and cooperate with relevant authorities to achieve the desired results.

The event attracted directors, district and village heads, traditional rulers and other members of the public.