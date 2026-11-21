United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has called on parents, policymakers and other stakeholders to strengthen efforts to protect children’s rights, listen to their concerns and ensure their voices are reflected in decisions affecting their lives.

The organisation also emphasised the need for greater investment in activities that promote children’s creativity, innovation and cognitive development, particularly through play and artistic expression.

The Head of UNICEF Sokoto Field Office, Mr Michael Juma, and the organisation’s Child Protection Specialist, Mr Pius Uwamanua, made the call on Saturday during the commemoration of the 2026 World Children’s Day, themed “My Day, My Life, My Future.”

Juma said the annual celebration provided an opportunity for UNICEF and its partners to renew their commitment to protecting children’s rights, improving their well-being and creating an enabling environment for them to reach their full potential.

He stressed that every child deserved to grow and develop in a safe and supportive environment, free from discrimination, neglect and other forms of abuse.

“As parents and policymakers, we need to continue to defend and protect children’s rights as defined in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child,” he said.

Juma explained that UNICEF incorporated artwork activities into this year’s celebration to encourage children to express themselves, discover their talents and develop their creative and innovative abilities.

He described creativity and artistic expression as important components of children’s learning and overall development, encouraging them to explore their potential through such activities.

“I would encourage every single child to explore their potential through artwork, with a view to enhancing their creativity and innovation, which are critical for learning,” he said.

The UNICEF official also highlighted the importance of the right to play and children’s participation in decisions that affect their lives.

He urged parents and caregivers to pay attention to children’s concerns, understand their experiences and respect their rights in family decisions and other matters concerning their welfare.

“I propose that we listen to our children, understand their experiences, but also respect their rights in all the decisions that we make within our families and in the policies that we develop,” he said.

Similarly, Uwamanua called on governments, parents and other stakeholders to sustain efforts to protect children’s rights and ensure their voices are adequately represented in policymaking and development programmes.

He stressed that children should not be treated merely as beneficiaries of government policies and interventions but should also be given meaningful opportunities to participate in decisions shaping their present and future.

He said the World Children’s Day celebration reinforced UNICEF’s commitment to safeguarding children’s rights, promoting their well-being and ensuring they had the opportunities and support needed to survive, thrive and fulfil their potential.

Uwamanua also encouraged children to engage in creative activities, particularly artwork, as a means of developing their cognitive abilities, expressing themselves and discovering their individual talents.

He maintained that protecting children’s rights was a collective responsibility that required sustained commitment from families, governments, institutions and other relevant stakeholders.