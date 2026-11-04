Sokoto turnout was rejection of hardship, endorsement of Atiku — ADC Campaign

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council has described the overwhelming reception accorded to its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in Sokoto on Wednesday as a powerful expression of public anger with the Tinubu administration and growing support for the ADC’s promise to make life affordable again.

The ADC campaign train was flagged off in Sokoto amid a crowd that lined the route from the Sultan Muhammad III International Airport to the party’s state secretariat.

The motorcade took three and a half hours to reach the rally venue as men and women, young and old, including mothers, gathered to welcome and accompany Atiku.

In several parts of the city, work came to a standstill. People left their offices and abandoned their daily activities to join the procession and attend the rally. This was not a crowd assembled by inducement. It was a spontaneous turnout by Nigerians who are struggling with the cost of food, transport, fuel, and other basic necessities, the council said.

Attempts to frustrate the rally only deepened public resentment, it said. The Sokoto State Government denied the ADC access to public facilities requested for the campaign flag-off, while obstacles were placed in the path of the party’s legitimate campaign activities.

The federal government and its APC allies should understand that denying people a venue cannot suppress their political choices, the council said. In Sokoto, those efforts backfired: people came out in even greater numbers and made their voices heard.

At the rally, Atiku reaffirmed his commitment to tackling the cost-of-living crisis and restoring hope to households and businesses.

“His plan includes targeted, production-based subsidy for qualifying petroleum products refined in Nigeria. By tying support to domestic production, policy will help bring down cost of fuel and ease pressure that high transport and energy costs place on food prices and family budgets.

“ADC’s message is clear: Nigerians deserve government that makes life more affordable, supports local production and responds to hardship people face every day.

“When you have message that connects with people, you do not need to rent crowd. People show up on their own,” the council said in a statement signed by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication, ADC Presidential Campaign Council.