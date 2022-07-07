Sokoto to support skillful corps members with empowerment funds ― Tambuwal

Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, has said that only skill-oriented corps members will benefit from the state government empowerment funds.

The governor gave the assurance at Giginya Stadium on Thursday during the passing out parade of 2021 Batch B stream1 corps members.

He said: “Our administration has maintained the course of action that would guarantee short and long-term credit facilities to any of you who has viable skills that would translate into meaningful endeavours.”

He implored them to utilize the experience garnered during the service year and exploit the opportunities available to establish small-scale enterprises which will not only make them self-employed but also employers of labours.

“I congratulate you, as your one-year mandatory national service to our fatherland comes to a glorious ends today,” he added.

He stated that their contributions to the socio-economic development of the state particularly in the areas of healthcare, agriculture, social services, rural infrastructure and education will be forever cherished by the government and the good people of Sokoto State and the country at large.

“May I register my profound appreciation for your tremendous contribution towards the success of numerous community-based development projects. Your commendable efforts are in consonance with our administration’s resolve to provide basic socio-economic amenities to the rural areas, aimed at reducing rural-urban drift.

“The NYSC Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers Programme, the campaign against HIV/AIDS; polio eradication and social vices in the state are activities that are also worthy of praise,” he added.

He noted that their affinity to their host communities during their service year would form the basis of lifelong brotherhood, friendship, national unity and integration, which is the core objective of the NYSC Scheme.

He further disclosed that his administration places a high premium on youth development. That is why he deliberately carved out the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development out of the erstwhile Ministry for Social Welfare and Youth Development specifically for youth empowerment and employment.

On his part, the NYSC State Coordinator, Alhaji Muhammad Nakamba, urged the outgoing corps members to be good ambassadors of the scheme and continue to maintain the good virtues of peace, tranquillity and mutual co-existence among Nigerians wherever they find themselves irrespective of tribe, ethnic or religious inclination.





“My dear corps members, as you depart, I advise you to be disciplined and desist from any act that would bring you shame. Be steadfast to the teachings and ideals of the NYSC Scheme and not lend yourselves to champions of political, religious or tribal differences at your detriment and that of your nation,” he said.