Sokoto to build 40 model secondary schools – Tambuwal

The Sokoto State government is to build 40 model government secondary schools to drive home its belief that education remains the pivotal factor in achieving any meaningful development in any society.

The state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, disclosed this at the combined first, second and third convocation ceremony of the Sokoto State University at weekend in Sokoto.

He said his government’s plan to build 160 new primary and secondary schools in the state has reached 50per cent accomplishment.

Tambuwal, who is also the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, said the steps are taken so far including the renovation of 1,500 primary schools and 180 junior secondary schools, clearly point to his administration’s commitment to the enhancement of the fortunes of the education at the basic and secondary levels in the state.

The governor recalled the construction in 2016, of Model Government Secondary School, Balle in Gudu Local Government, hitherto the only Local Government Area without a Senior Secondary School in Nigeria.

All these, he noted, has set the standard guiding the expansion of the education subsector in Sokoto State.

Tambuwal stated: “Education remains the pivotal factor in achieving any meaningful development in every society, particularly in this age of enlightenment, when knowledge remains the driver of socio-political, technological and economic development.

“It is in line with this reality that we see that education remains at the top of the priority list of this administration.

“Pursuant to our policy of a State of Emergency on Education since 2015, when we first came on board and in the current dispensation from 2019 to date, our budgetary allocation to education has never fallen below 26per cent.

“In 2016, we had a whopping 29per cent allocation to education above the UNESCO benchmark and ever since we have maintained the tempo by ensuring sustained funding for the education subsector.

“Funding coming from the education levy, through the concern and goodwill of political office holders and civil servants in the state and a handsome budgetary allocation to education, have greatly assisted in turning around the fortune of the subsector in the state.

“The construction in 2016, of Model Government Secondary School, Balle in Gudu Local Government, hitherto the only Local Government Area without a Senior Secondary School in Nigeria, has set the standard guiding the expansion of the education subsector in Sokoto State.

“The intention is to build 40 such model secondary schools in the state, while our agenda of building 160 new primary and secondary schools in the state has recorded more than 50per cent of accomplishment.

“These, coupled with the renovation of 1500 primary schools and 180 junior secondary schools clearly point to our commitment to the enhancement of the fortunes of the education at the basic and secondary levels.

“Indeed, this unprecedented expansion is meant to provide access to education, particularly to the rural areas and the disadvantaged groups.

“The creation of the Agency for Girl-Child Education by our administration is aimed at implementing policies that are designed to promote the education of girls in the state.

“Education remains the pivotal factor in achieving any meaningful development in every society, particularly in this age of enlightenment, when knowledge remains the driver of socio-political, technological and economic development.”

The governor affirmed that his administration is not unmindful of the problem of out of school children, stressing that the establishment of additional primary and secondary schools is aimed at providing access to education and thus addressing the problem of this category of children in the state.

“Associated to the problem of out-of-school children is the problem of street begging by school-age children. The various steps taken and still being taken by the state and Federal Governments towards addressing the problem of Almajiri will be pursued rigorously,” Tambuwal declared.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Sokoto to build 40 model