Sokoto State bags three awards of excellence from World Bank

Sokoto State government has bagged three awards of excellence from the World Bank sequel to the diligent implementation of World Bank-assisted States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability Project (SFTAS).

Acting Commissioner for Finance in the state, Dr Mohammed Inname, disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Inname said that SFTAS was being run by the World Bank for the past four to five years in the 36 states and the FCT.

He said: “It is aimed at strengthening the financial and accountability systems in the states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“The project ends by the end of this year and the states that have performed well were rewarded with awards.”

Inname said that the 2022 edition of the awards was held on Monday, November 14, at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

According to Inname, who is also the state Commissioner for Health, the state was able to perform wonderfully in all the three categories.

“The bank has been rigorously assessing the states on some key Direct Link Indicators (DLIs). They are indicators that have been identified and assessed from time to time,” he said.

Inname added that one of the awards was on domestic resource mobilisation or domestic revenues mobilisation.

He said, “we have rebranded and restructured the state Internal Revenue Board Service.

“The board has been appointed, with an Executive Chairman and they were given full autonomy to mobilise and generate revenues.

“We have been doing excellently well from as low as N200 million monthly and we have consistently incrementally improved on month- month and yearly bases.”

Inname said that the second award was Debt Sustainability, adding, “we have performed very well in this direction.

“That means we are managing our debts in the state. You know you cannot run a government or any organisation without having to borrow.



