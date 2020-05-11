Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, on Sunday evening, announced the death of one of his commissioners, Hon Surajo Marafa Gatawa.

The late Hon Gatawa, who until his death was a grassroots politician held forte at the State Ministry of Lands and Housing, passed away after a brief illness.

This is according to a statement signed by the special adviser on media and publicity to Governor Muhammed Bello and released to journalists in the state.

According to the statement, late Gatawa, an astute politician was Born on September 15, 1957, he was a Councillor in Sabon Birni Local Government Area between 1988-1989.

He also became the Chairman of the same local government area from 1991-1993. Between 1999-2007 he was a member of the Federal House of Representatives representing Isa/Sabon Birni federal constituency.

During Gov Tambuwal’s first tenure, he was the Commissioner of Social Welfare. Four years later he was moved to the position he held until his death.

The statement further disclosed that Late Hon Gatawa is survived by three wives and many children, and has been buried according to Islamic rites.

