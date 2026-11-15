Sokoto security adviser calls for indigenous technology to tackle insecurity

The Special Adviser on Security Matters to the Sokoto State Governor, Col. Ahmed Abdul Usman (retd.), has called for increased investment in indigenous technology and expertise to strengthen Nigeria’s capacity to tackle insecurity.

He said closer collaboration between security agencies, engineers and technologists would help develop innovative solutions to emerging security threats and reduce dependence on conventional approaches.

Usman made the call after receiving a Platinum Award from the Nigerian Association of Technologists in Engineering (NATE) at its 42nd Conference of Technologists in Engineering and Annual General Meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The event, held from November 11 to 13, 2026, at the Obi Wali International Conference Centre, recognised his contributions to national development, particularly in security administration and the application of technology.

Speaking after receiving the award, the retired military officer said technology had become central to effective security management, urging stakeholders to explore its potential in strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture.

“Technology has become an indispensable tool in modern security operations. We must continually explore innovative ways of deploying technology to strengthen our security architecture and respond effectively to emerging threats,” he said.

He maintained that Nigerian engineers and technologists should be given greater opportunities to develop solutions that address the country’s peculiar security and industrial needs.

“Nigeria must increasingly harness the expertise and ingenuity of its indigenous engineers and technologists to develop home-grown solutions capable of addressing our security, industrial and developmental challenges,” he added.

Usman described the Platinum Award as both a recognition of his contributions and a motivation to do more in the service of the country.

“I see this honour not only as an appreciation of my modest contributions to national development but also as a renewed call to greater service,” he said.

The conference was organised under the theme, “Safety, Regulation and Enforcement in Engineering: A Panacea for Industrial and Technological Growth in Nigeria.”

He also emphasised that technological development must be accompanied by professionalism, accountability, effective regulation and strict compliance with safety standards.

The Governor of Rivers State was represented at the conference by his Chief of Staff.