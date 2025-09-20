Sokoto residents fleeing bandits feared dead in boat mishap

A tragic boat mishap has reportedly claimed several lives in Zalla Bango, a remote village in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State, as residents attempted to escape renewed bandit attacks.

Eyewitnesses said most of the victims were women who were desperately trying to cross the river to avoid an anticipated assault by armed bandits.

“Many residents have resorted to fleeing their communities, crossing the water to safer areas less accessible to the bandits,” a local source said.

The mishap occurred on Thursday evening shortly after the Maghrib prayer, when the boat conveying the passengers struck the edge of a collapsed culvert along the Goronyo–Sabon Birni road, causing it to crack and sink.

“This is not the first time we are witnessing such a tragedy this year,” another resident lamented, noting that similar accidents have occurred in recent months due to worsening insecurity.

Although the exact number of casualties is yet to be confirmed, conflicting reports suggest that between six and twelve people may have drowned.

The Chairman of Sabon Birni Local Government, Alhaji Ayuba Hashimu, confirmed the incident, saying efforts were ongoing to determine the number of victims.

“As of this morning, only one body—that of a woman—has been recovered from the water,” he disclosed.

Hashimu, who visited the scene, explained that the accident happened as villagers were frantically trying to cross the river to evade another wave of attacks.

“The boat hit the edge of a collapsed culvert, which led to its breaking and eventual sinking. We are doing everything possible to rescue survivors and retrieve bodies of the deceased,” he said.

He further revealed that motorized boats and life jackets recently procured by the Sokoto State Government had been distributed to flood-prone areas, including Sabon Birni, just a day before the tragedy.

Last month, six people also drowned in a similar boat mishap at Garin Faji, another Sabon Birni community, while attempting to escape a terrorist attack.

Meanwhile, fresh reports indicate that six villagers were killed during a bandit attack on Kwanar Kimba, also in Sabon Birni.

The member representing the area in the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Hon. Sa’idu Ibrahim, confirmed the incident, saying it occurred on Tuesday.

“Residents tried to resist the attackers, which led to a confrontation. Sadly, six people were killed before the bandits fled,” he said, adding that he had visited the community to condole with the bereaved families.

Sabon Birni and its neighboring villages remain flashpoints of repeated attacks by armed groups, forcing thousands of residents to abandon their homes.

Efforts to reach officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) were unsuccessful, as neither responded to messages sent to them as of the time of filing this report.

