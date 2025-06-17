Sokoto: Rep Sani apologises to Senator Wamakko, Gov Aliyu

In what observers have described as a significant political reconciliation in Sokoto State, Hon. Sani Alhaji Yakubu, the member representing Tangaza/Gudu Federal Constituency, has tendered an emotional public apology to his political mentor, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, and Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto.

A statement made available to newsmen in Sokoto on Tuesday by Senator Wamakko’s media aide, Bashar Abubakar, said the dramatic reconciliation took place on Sunday at the Abuja residence of Senator Wamakko, where Hon. Gudu expressed deep remorse for his political missteps and pleaded for forgiveness.

“I came back home to my father, whom I have been with for almost nineteen years. I have no place to go, with or without politics,” Gudu stated, visibly humbled.

“I regret my past attitude, but Alhamdulillah, I am back to continue from where I stopped.”

Gudu had previously parted ways with the core All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership in Sokoto State—a move he now describes as a “scramble away” from the real political family.

He recounted life-saving interventions by Senator Wamakko, including personal involvement in securing his release from bandits and providing emergency assistance to a sick colleague, the late Hon. Abdulkadir Jelani Danbuga.

“When I was kidnapped by bandits, it was Senator Wamakko who paid the ransom and rescued me alive,” Gudu revealed.

“Even when Hon. Jelani Danbuga fell ill and later passed away, it was Wamakko who paid the hospital bills and arranged for a private jet to bring his corpse home for burial.”

Accompanied by fellow federal lawmakers—Hon. Ahmad Abdullahi Kalambaina (Wamakko/Kware), Hon. Ibrahim Almustapha Aliyu (Rabah/Wurno), and Hon. Nasiru Shehu (Bodinga/Dange Shuni/Tureta)—Gudu made his heartfelt return to the APC fold official.

Sources close to the meeting confirmed that both Governor Ahmed Aliyu and Senator Wamakko accepted the apology and assured Gudu of continued support and collaboration.

The reconciliation is being viewed as a political win for the APC in Sokoto, strengthening the party’s unity ahead of future electoral contests.

