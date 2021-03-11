Sokoto receives 68,660 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Sokoto State government has in the early hours of Thursday taken delivery of consignments of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the Federal Government.

An official from the federal ministry of health who spoke on condition of anonymity said 68,660 doses were delivered to officials of the state government at the Sultan Abubakar III international airport.

Meanwhile, the state commissioner for health and chairman of the COVID-19 taskforce, Muhammad Ali Inname, said the state has adequate storage facilities for the vaccines.

He further said the state has also marshalled out plans for sensitisation of members of the public on the importance of the vaccine.

He says on the priority list to be vaccinated are health workers in the front line of the fight against COVID-19 as well as other health workers in all the health facilities across the state.

According to him political leadership in the state, as well as traditional rulers and religious leaders, will follow on the list of persons to be vaccinated.

