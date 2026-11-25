The Sokoto State Government has approved the re-award of the contract for the completion of the abandoned Dange General Hospital project in Dange-Shuni Local Government Area.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Faruk Umar Abubakar, disclosed this through the Director of Planning, Research and Statistics in the ministry, Alhaji Bashiru Bello, during an inspection of the project site in Dange.

Bello said the hospital project, initiated during the administration of former Governor Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, was abandoned by a subsequent administration following the failure of the initial contractor to execute the project as expected.

He explained that the administration of Governor Ahmed Aliyu had revoked the previous contract and re-awarded it to another construction firm to ensure the completion of the facility.

According to him, the decision reflects the government’s commitment to reviving abandoned projects and strengthening healthcare delivery across the state.

Bello said the completion of the hospital would improve access to healthcare services for residents of Dange-Shuni and neighbouring communities.

The member representing Dange-Shuni Constituency in the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Sirajo Muhammad Shuni, commended Governor Aliyu for approving the re-award of the contract.

He also acknowledged the contributions of community leaders and other stakeholders towards securing the revival of the project.

Similarly, the District Head of Dange, represented by the Bunun Dange, Alhaji Nasiru Bunu, described the development as a welcome intervention that would address some of the healthcare challenges facing residents.

He appreciated the governor and the lawmaker for their roles in ensuring the project’s reactivation.

The new contractor, Alhaji Aminu Yahaya Buhari, assured the government and the community of quality delivery in line with approved standards.

He also pledged to commence construction work immediately.

The inspection was attended by the Project Engineer representing the Ministry of Works, Engr Hassan Aliyu Sajo, who led stakeholders on a tour of the facility to assess its condition ahead of the commencement of work.

Other attendees included the Chairman of the Elders Committee, Alhaji Usman Muhammad, community leaders and other stakeholders.

The project, when completed, is expected to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and improve access to medical services in Dange-Shuni and surrounding communities.