Sokoto: Police nab notorious cable vandals

Sokoto State Police Command has arrested a notorious vandal linked to the theft of electricity cables in the state.

Cable vandals have been described as a significant breakthrough in the fight against economic sabotage in the state.

According to a press statement issued on Monday by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmad Rufai, the suspect, Aminu Umar, a male resident of the Gidan Igwai area in Sokoto, was apprehended around 7:00 a.m. on June 20, along Ummaruma Achida road, while in possession of two rolls of stolen aluminium conductor wires belonging to the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO).

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect confessed to receiving a sum of ₦5,000 from one Usman Yahaya of Makera Asada area, as payment to supply the stolen cables,” the statement noted.

Further findings indicated that Yahaya is a repeat offender with a known criminal history, having previously been charged to court for similar offences. The police believe this points to a larger, organized network involved in the persistent vandalism of public utilities.

The police said both suspects would be charged to court upon the completion of investigations.

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State Command, reaffirmed the Command’s resolve to protect public infrastructure and ensure that perpetrators of such crimes face the full weight of the law.

He urged members of the public to be more security-conscious and to promptly report suspicious activities within their neighbourhoods, stressing that community cooperation remains vital in tackling vandalism and other related crimes.

The police further assured that efforts are ongoing to track and dismantle criminal syndicates threatening the state’s critical infrastructure.

