The Nigerian Police Command in Sokoto State has scheduled Sept. 28, for the commencement of the screening exercise for successful applicants for the 9th Regular Course Intake of the Nigeria Police Academy Wudil, Kano state.

This is according to a press statement issued to newsmen in Sokoto by the command Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Sanusi Abubakar.

According to the statement, the exercise is an automated screening for physical and credentials to the applicants who successfully completed their online application for the Course.

“The screening will commence on Monday, Sept. 28, to Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Command’s Headquarter, by 8:00 am daily.

“Therefore all successful applicants should take note of basic screening requirements that include, evidence of physical/mental fitness and good character from government hospital and village head respectively.

“Also they are to come along with indigene certificate, National Identity slip, original and photocopy of credentials, Birth certificate printout of application form and invitation slip,” he said.

The PPRO added that any applicant who fails to present the items specified will not be considered for the screening exercise.





In the same vein, the Commissioner of Police in the state Mr Muhammed Usaini Gumel advised all applicants to be wary of criminal elements who may want to take undue advantage of the exercise to perpetrate scams.

Gumel restated that the recruitment process is free without any pecuniary obligations and warned that anyone found wanting will be made to face the full wrath of the law.