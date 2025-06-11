Sokoto: Police bolster security ahead Democracy Day

The Sokoto State Police Command has announced enhanced security measures to ensure a peaceful and incident-free Democracy Day celebration on June 12.

Commissioner of Police Ahmed Musa, PSC, led a high-level strategy meeting on Tuesday with tactical unit commanders to finalize operational plans ahead of the national commemoration.

The meeting focused on coordinating intelligence, rapid response strategies, and crowd control to safeguard residents during scheduled events.

According to a statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer DSP Ahmad Rufai, the Command is deploying multiple layers of security, including:

“Visible patrols at major event venues, public buildings, and streets. Strengthened surveillance and intelligence gathering in potential flashpoints;

“Specialized traffic control units to ensure smooth vehicular movement. Tactical response teams are on standby for rapid deployment in case of emergencies.

“A temporary ban on fireworks, explosives, and unauthorized drone use near celebration areas.

“The Sokoto Command is fully prepared to protect all citizens exercising their rights to peaceful assembly,” CP Musa said.

“We urge the public to cooperate with security personnel, report suspicious activities, and adhere to all guidelines. Our goal is a hitch-free celebration that honors Nigeria’s democratic journey.”

The police encouraged residents to use emergency hotlines—08032345167 and 08032861946—to report security concerns. Organizers of rallies or public gatherings were also advised to coordinate with the Command for adequate security coverage.

The Command reaffirmed its dedication to safeguarding peace and democracy, urging all citizens to celebrate responsibly.