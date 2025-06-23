Sokoto: Police arrest notorious bandit, recover AK-47 rifle

In a major breakthrough in the ongoing fight against crime, the Sokoto State Police Command has arrested a notorious bandit and recovered an AK-47 rifle in Gwadabawa Local Government Area.

The suspect, according to a statement signed by the spokesman of the command, DSP Ahmed Rufai, identified as Rabiu Antoro, a male resident of Tungar Tudu village in Gwadabawa, was initially apprehended on 10 May 2025 by the Sokoto State Community Guards.

“He was caught in possession of two goats suspected to have been stolen. The case was promptly handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further investigation.

“Following a thorough and sustained investigation, Antoro confessed to being in possession of an AK-47 rifle. Acting on the suspect’s confession, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Sokoto State Police Command stormed his residence in Mammansuka village, also in Gwadabawa, on 23 June 2025, and recovered the firearm along with an empty magazine.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmad Rufai, who confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, said the operation is part of intensified efforts by the command to rid the state of criminal elements and ensure the safety of lives and property.

“The investigation is ongoing. The Sokoto State Police Command remains resolute in its commitment to maintaining law and order, enhancing public safety, and ensuring that all perpetrators of crime are brought to justice,” the statement read.

The command called on residents to remain vigilant and continue to support the police with credible information that can aid security operations across the state.

