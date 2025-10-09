Sokoto pilgrims agency begins 2026 Hajj preparations, sets December deadline

The Sokoto State Pilgrims Welfare Agency has begun full-scale preparations for the 2026 Hajj exercise, with the sales of seats to intending pilgrims already in progress across the 23 local government areas of the state.

Chairman of the Agency, Mallam Aliyu Musa, disclosed this while addressing journalists at the Agency’s headquarters in Sokoto on Thursday, noting that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has allocated 5,059 seats to the state for next year’s pilgrimage.

Musa said the Agency has already commenced consultations with key stakeholders to ensure a smooth, transparent, and well-coordinated operation.

“As part of our preparations, we have invited major stakeholders in the Hajj operations, including the Immigration Service, Customs, Civil Defence Corps, and the Federal Airports Authority, to discuss areas of collaboration and operational synergy,” he stated.

According to him, all local government chairmen have been briefed and allocated their seat quotas, with registration and sales of forms now underway.

“We are optimistic that all councils will meet the December 25th deadline set for registration and full payment,” Musa added.

The chairman further announced that the official 2026 Hajj fare has been tentatively pegged at ₦8,244,000, though discussions are ongoing between the Federal Government and NAHCON to review the cost downward.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed concern over the high cost, and efforts are being made to make it more affordable. I’ll be attending a meeting in Abuja next week where the final fare will be reviewed,” he revealed.

Musa reaffirmed the Agency’s determination to sustain the high standards that earned Sokoto State commendation from Saudi authorities during the 2024 and 2025 Hajj exercises.

“We were recognised among the best-organised contingents during the last Hajj. This year, we intend to sustain and improve on that record through diligence, planning, and teamwork,” he said.

He warned registration officers against enrolling foreigners or individuals with questionable identities, citing reports of fraudulent registrations in some neighbouring states.

“We have strengthened collaboration with the DSS and Immigration to ensure only qualified Nigerian Muslims are registered. Any attempt to manipulate the process will not be tolerated,” he warned.

Musa expressed gratitude to Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto for his consistent support and commitment to pilgrims’ welfare, assuring that their safety, comfort, and spiritual fulfilment will remain top priorities.

“We are determined to make the 2026 Hajj another success story for Sokoto State, and with the cooperation of all stakeholders, we will achieve that,” he concluded.

