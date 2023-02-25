The Sokoto State PDP Governorship Candidate, Mallam Saidu Umar (Mallam Ubandoman Sokoto), has cast his vote at polling unit 022, Sabon-titi opposite Borehole, in Kofar Atiku area of Sokoto.

Addressing journalists immediately after exercising his franchise, Umar said he was impressed by the level of voter turnout, which according to him, is a good prospect for the nation’s nascent democracy.

The governorship candidate of the ruling party in the state, while commending the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for deploying ad-hoc staff and materials in time, also called on the voters to exercise their civic rights peacefully while also praying for a hitch-free exercise around the state, and the nation at large.

Umar, who arrived at the polling centre at exactly 12 pm was accredited 20 minutes later and cast his vote at 12:20 pm.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

G-5 not dead, sets for action ― Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has explained that the G-5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have withdrawn from talking regularly in public to embark on strategic actions in silence in order to achieve set goals…

Govs, ministers to attend APC presidential rally in Ibadan Thursday

Governors and ministers from the South-West of Ogun, Lagos, Ondo, and Ekiti, including the immediate past governor of Osun State, Alhaji Isiaka Oyetola, will grace the rescheduled presidential rally of the All Progressives Congress…

Implementation of Naira policy political ― Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has faulted the implementation of the Naira swap policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as shoddy and political…





Naira litigation: Fireworks as Supreme Court entertains FG’s objection today

The Supreme Court of Nigeria will today resume hearing in the suit brought by three states, against the federal government over the controversial currency swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria…

‘I don’t know’, Guardiola offers update on Haaland’s availability for crunch Arsenal tie

Pep Guardiola is unsure if Erling Haaland will be available for Manchester City’s huge Premier League showdown with title rivals Arsenal…

EDITORIAL: The Ogun wife immolator

RECENTLY, the Ogun State police command confirmed the arrest of a 46-year-old man, Azeez Hassan, who set his wife, Olayinka Hassan, on fire for failing to cook for him. The suspect, who had been on the run since October 22, 2022…