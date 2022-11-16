Sokoto PDP expresses confidence in winning all seats in 2023

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sokoto State chapter has reaffirmed its confidence to deliver all available seats as well as the presidency to candidates of the party in the state.

Sokoto state PDP guber campaign council Director-General, Yusuf Suleiman says he is optimistic that the party’s presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has the support to emerge victorious in 2023.

Similarly, in what seems like mocking APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the campaign council DG said, “our candidate never missed calling our party, PDP as APC.”

He described Atiku as the most vibrant, experienced and successful of the candidates seeking the presidency office.

Suleiman who recently defected from APC said ” our confidence is driven by the unprecedented support being enjoyed by PDP in the state. Sokoto people have moved to the right with us and APC is on the left,” he pointed out.

“Democracy is about number and followership support. Our prayer and hope are that we will win all seat landslide,” he stressed.

According to the former minister, PDP believed in democracy and competence adding ” this is our target and losing a single seat from top to bottom is not an option. We have the conviction that those that voted for us before will still do the same even surpass it,” he said.

The Director-General spoke on the sidelines during the party’s local governments’ stakeholders meeting on Wednesday in Sokoto.

Suleiman said the party’s stakeholders meeting was aimed at and driven by agenda setting for the 2023 elections in the state.

“All party leaders hierarchy from ward to state levels have been mobilised for the meeting to mend fences on key burning issues on critical areas of intervention with the intention to proffer responsive solutions as we launch forward on our campaigns activities”, he explained.

However, the state PDP guber running mate, Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa said the party in the state was in high spirits with the hope of making history that would be a reference record in the 2023 political dispensation.

“We are ready and will remain resilient to return massive votes for our presidential and gubernatorial candidates.”

