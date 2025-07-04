Sokoto PDP condemns Lakurawa attack in Tangaza LGA

… calls for urgent action

Sokoto State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the recent Lakurawa attack on Kwalajiya village in Tangaza Local Government Area, describing it as a barbaric and heart-wrenching tragedy.

In a press statement signed by the party’s publicity secretary, Hassan Sahabi Sanyinnawal, and made available to newsmen on Friday, the PDP expressed deep sorrow over the Lakurawa attack that resulted in the death of 15 residents and the injury of seven others, which occurred earlier this week.

“The PDP Sokoto State chapter is shocked and outraged by the recent Lakurawa terrorist attack on Kwalajiya village in Tangaza.

“Our hearts go out to the families of the 15 innocent lives lost and the seven others who sustained injuries,” the statement read.

The party called on security agencies to urgently swing into action to track down and bring the perpetrators to justice. It also urged the Sokoto State Government to immediately deploy additional security personnel to the area to forestall further violence and provide relief to the affected communities.

In a show of solidarity, the PDP reassured the people of Tangaza of its full support during this difficult time, stressing that the safety and security of citizens must remain a top priority.

The statement also called on the Federal Government to take more decisive and sustained actions to address the growing insecurity not only in Sokoto State but across the country.

“This latest attack is one too many. We demand that the Federal Government rise to its constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property,” it added.

The PDP reaffirmed its commitment to standing with all communities affected by insecurity and called for a united front in tackling the scourge of terrorism and banditry across Nigeria.

