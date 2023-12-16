The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sokoto State chapter, has expressed its satisfaction over the Court of Appeal, Abuja division upholding four members of the party in the Federal House of Representatives.

This is contained in a press statement signed and made available to our correspondent in the state by the spokesman of the party, Hassan Sahabi Sayinnawal on Saturday.

“Our Great Party, the PDP in Sokoto State wishes to express our joy over the victory of the party’s candidates in the 2023 National Assembly election at the Appeal Court of Nigeria. We wish to congratulate the following members of the PDP for having their mandate upheld at the end of the legal process:-

“Hon Mani Maishinko Katami – Binji Silame Federal Constituency; Hon Abdussamad Dasuki – Kebbe – Tambuwal Federal Constituency; Hon Sa’idu Bargaja:- Isa – Sabon-Birni Federal Constituency; and Hon Bashir Mohammed Gorau – Goronyo Gada Federal Constituency

“The PDP views this development as proof of the confidence and support that the teeming electorate of Sokoto State repose in our Party and its candidates and the preference of the masses of our dear state for our purposeful, progressive philosophy of governance.

“Our Party enjoins the people to sustain their support for our shared lofty ideals and the confidence that their mandate, which was clearly expressed in the 2023 elections, will be salvaged and upheld through the ongoing judicial processes at all levels”

Recall that the party candidate in Binji/Silame federal constituency, Honourable Mani Maishinko Katami, was declared winner of the 2023 general elections by the Appeal Court in replace of the APC candidate who was announced as the winner of the election by INEC officials.

Also, on Saturday, the court affirmed the election of Abdulsamad Dasuki, and Bashir Muhammad Gorau as the members representing Kebbe/Tambuwal federal constituency Gada/Goronyo federal constituencies respectively.

The Court also announced the candidate of the party for Isa/Sabon Birmi federal constituency, Saidu Bargaja, as the winner against the APC member, late Honourable Abdukadir Jelani Dambuga, who occupied the seat until his death following a brief illness about two months ago.

Meanwhile, the court of appeal also on Saturday declared the election of another PDP member of the House, Honourable Umar Yusuf Yabo, representing Yabo/Shgari federal constituency inconclusive and ordered a rerun in 26 polling units in the constituency.

