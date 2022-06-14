Sokoto: Over 70 houses destroyed by windstorm in Tambuwal LG

No fewer than 70 houses were destroyed by windstorms in Al-Hassan community area of Tambuwal local government area of Sokoto State.

Speaking while on an assessment visit to the village by the Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the district head of the community, Tukur Sarkin Fadan Tambuwal, disclosed that close to a hundred houses were affected by the windstorm.

He commended the state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, for responding to the cries of the people of the community.

While calling on the state government to assist those who lost their properties to the windstorm, said most of the affected houses were destroyed beyond repairs.

In his remarks, the Director-General of the Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Nasir Aliyu, assured the district heads as well as the victims that the agency will do everything humanly possible to support them.

He said, ” we are here to have the assessment of the damages and we have gone round to see things for ourselves as well.

“We have also seen the lists of the victims which is another great sign that you and your subjects are working in harmony.

“Some other places, it will take days after our assessment visits before we can get the lists.

“We are assuring you that we will work on the list provided for us here not minding if we visit your structure or not.”





Also speaking, the chairman of Tambuwal local government, Honourable Nasir Babata Tambuwal, commended the state government for the visits.

He urged SEMA to double its efforts in bringing succour to the victims so as to cushion the effects of the damages.

He said most of the victims have been turned homeless, sleeping either with friends and family or at the local government area council.

