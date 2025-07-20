Sokoto: OBIdient Movement empowers over 100 patients to mark Obi’s birthday

The OBIdient Movement in Sokoto marked Peter Obi’s 64th birthday by providing humanitarian support to over 100 vulnerable patients at Maryam Abacha Women and Children Hospital.

Each patient received ₦5,000 to help with medical bills, totaling ₦500,000.

This gesture reflects Obi’s values of people-centered, compassionate, and impactful leadership.

Abubakar Yawale, state chairman of the organising committee, said the initiative was part of a nationwide outreach happening simultaneously in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“This is the kind of politics Peter Obi represents: people-centred, compassionate, and impactful,” Yawale stated.

The OBIdient Movement aims to replicate Obi’s values by reaching out to those in need.

“Our principal has always demonstrated that leadership is about service. We are merely replicating his values by reaching out to those in need,” Yawale added.

He recalled Obi’s visit to Sokoto last year, where he commissioned a borehole and other intervention projects at Usmanu Danfodiyo University.

According to him, the movement is committed to building a new Nigeria where healthcare, education, and dignity are fundamental rights for all.

“People in Sokoto and across Nigeria should recognise who truly cares for them. Peter Obi and the Obedient Movement are committed to building a new Nigeria where healthcare, education, and dignity are not luxuries but rights for all,” Yawale emphasised.

Yawale urged Nigerians to remain hopeful for a better 2027, expressing confidence that Peter Obi stands out as a credible and transformative leader who can restore the nation’s promise.