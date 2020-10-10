Sokoto nursing school records 100 per cent success in final examination

It was an atmosphere of joy with commendation to the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, as the Department of nursing sciences of the college of nursing, Sokoto, set a record of 100 per cent success in the final qualifying examination conducted by the nursing and midwifery council of Nigeria.

The council which is the only legal body in the country charged with the responsibility of conducting such an exam and also ensuring high quality of nursing and midwifery education.

According to a statement released, on Friday, seventy students of the department wrote the final qualifying examination and they all passed with flying colours.

While commenting on the achievement, provost of the college, Abubakar Alhaji Tambuwal, expressed delight over the development, saying: “it is as a result of the conducive learning environment and continuous support provided to the institution by SokotoState government under the leadership of Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

“This has helped a lot in ensuring quality nursing and midwifery education provides by the college.”

Also commenting, Director nursing of the college, Abdulaziz Umar Gada, said the achievement was for the college and Sokoto state government in particular.

Gada further congratulated the state government for having new breed of qualified nurses especially at this time when the current administration is making effort towards improving health care services across the state.

One of the graduating students who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity also praised the school management for preparing them well for the exam.

She described the support of the state governor to the education in the state as unprecedented, while assuring that they will always be a good ambassador of the institution and the state at large.

