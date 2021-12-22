Sokoto NUJ elects Dalhatu as new council Chairman

Mr Dalhatu Abdullahi Magori of the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) has emerged as the chairman of the Sokoto State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Dalhatu emerged unopposed through the state delegates conference on Wednesday at the council press centre in Zuru road, Sokoto due to the withdrawal of one other contestant from the race.

Others who emerged through consensus include Abbas Tukur Sanyinna, Vice Chairman; Nasiru Muhammad Bello, Secretary-General; Aliyu Muhammad Shuni, Treasurer; Tukur Aliyu Arkilla, Assistant Secretary-General; Abubakar Isah, Financial Secretary and Nura Bello Maikwanli, Auditor General.

Speaking before the inauguration of the new exco the NUJ Vice president zone A, Muhammad Umar thanked the Sokoto NUJ for their sportsmanship and maturity stressing that the election was free and fair.

He added that the sportsmanship exhibited by the Sokoto council has made the work easy for them.

“We have to commend your sportsmanship and maturity, you have made the work easy for us we are only here for inauguration he added.

In his address, the Commissioner for information in the state Isah Bajini Galandanchi thanked the previous executives for supporting government programmes and policies urging the newly elected executives to emulate them.

On his part, the Commissioner of finance in the state, Abdusamad Dasuki said the previous executives and NUJ in the state have been. instrumental to the ministry’s reformation of financial propriety

He further stated that with the media sensitization and public enlightenment the reformation by the ministry of finance in the state was a huge success.

“When we initially started the reformation some people raised an eyebrow this made the former NUJ to scheduled a meeting with the ministry after many hours of deliberation the chairman was convinced that we mean well for the people of the state and he pledged the union support to the reformation.”

Earlier in his address, the outgoing Chairman, Alhaji Isa Shuni thanked the members of the union for availing his opportunity to serve them. He noted that NUJ under him has made an indelible mark.

He mentioned some of his achievements to include, training and retraining of council members by offering scholarships to those that did not have minimum qualification to practice by sending them to Umaru Ali Shinkafi polytechnic to study mass communication at diploma level.

In his acceptance speech, the new chairman, Dalhatu Magori thanked the council members for the confidence reposed in him saying he will not disappoint them.

Dalhatu further disclosed that transparency, open-door policy, training, and retraining of members will be his watchword.

