The Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Abdussamad Dasuki, has facilitated the installation of solar power systems in two general hospitals in Sokoto State to ensure reliable electricity supply and improve healthcare delivery.

The beneficiary facilities are Dogondaji and Tambuwal General Hospitals in Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency, which the lawmaker represents.

Dasuki disclosed this on Friday while addressing journalists in Tambuwal through his legislative aide, Attahiru Danmadi.

He said the solar installations were designed to provide uninterrupted power to critical medical units, including accident and emergency sections, labour rooms, operating theatres, laboratories and selected wards.

According to him, each hospital received three Felicity lithium batteries with a combined storage capacity of 52.5 kilowatt-hours, two 12-kilovolt-ampere inverters and 45 bifacial solar panels, each rated at 620 watts.

He explained that the projects were facilitated in collaboration with the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Abuja, to address persistent electricity challenges in public health facilities and strengthen access to essential medical services.

“With these installations, the hospitals are expected to no longer rely on generators during surgical operations, as the solar systems will provide electricity to the theatres and other critical units,” he said.

The lawmaker said the intervention was intended to improve healthcare services for residents of the benefiting communities, irrespective of their political affiliations.

However, Dasuki expressed disappointment that the planned formal handover ceremony could not take place after they were denied access to the hospital facilities.

He said the development compelled him to address journalists instead and formally entrust the installations to the respective hospital authorities for the benefit of the communities.

He urged the managements of both hospitals to ensure proper maintenance, effective utilisation and protection of the equipment, while promptly reporting any technical challenges to the relevant personnel.

Dasuki also commended the Energy Commission of Nigeria, project teams and other stakeholders for their contributions to the successful installation of the solar systems.