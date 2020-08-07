Sokoto lacks good representation at the federal level ― Tambuwal

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has observed that the state is not properly given the chances it deserves in the federal scheme of things as stipulated by the constitution of the country.

The governor made the observation on Friday when the Federal Commissioner representing the state in the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Alhaji Abdullahi Aminu Tafida and his team paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Sokoto.

It will be recalled that Part I, Section 5 (1) 8 E, CAP F7 (2004) of the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria mandates the FCC to provide guidelines for monitoring and distributing infrastructural facilities, social amenities and other projects; and programs executed by federal ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

But, “in Sokoto state,” noted the governor, “we have been left far behind, especially in federal appointments, infrastructural development and federal presence.”

“That is why when I came in a few years ago I decided to create a ministry of Careers and Security Services. What we use to have before was a department.

“Now, the Commissioner is saddled with the responsibility of collaborating with the federal government to see how we can ensure that what belongs to Sokoto belongs to Sokoto,” Tambuwal emphasized.

While commending the framers of the Constitution for deeming it fit to establish the FCC, the governor also appreciated the gesture of President Muhammadu Buhari for accepting his nominee and appointing him to represent the state in the Commission.

A statement signed by his special adviser on media and publicity, Muhammad Bello, said the governor assured Tafida and his team of his administration’s cooperation and support in the discharge of their duties.

Briefing the governor on why they visited him, Tafida who also pointed out that Sokoto state is “inadvertently shortchanged” in federal representations and location of developmental programs, said: “Since the establishment of the FCC some 20 years ago, public perception of it has remained at the lowest.

The challenges, therefore, Tafida stressed: “are not only limited to federal posts and political appointments but that of the overall development of state government and its 23 local government areas.”

“This,” he said, “underscores the need for us to work together and ensure equity and fairness in the distribution of posts and infrastructural development in the country.”

