Sokoto govt tasks business owners to embrace technology for efficiency

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has admonished SMEs owners to comply with relevant rules and guidelines, and embrace the use of technology for efficiency.

The State Governor, Rt Honourable Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, represented by the Commissioner for Commerce, Trade, Investment and Tourism, Honourable Bashir Gidado, stated this while speaking at the maiden business summit organized by Hotline Consults Limited, held at the auditorium hall of Sultan Maccido Institute of Quranic and general studies, Sokoto.

He also advised SMEs owners, to get government certification where required and Engage financial institution for expert advice.

The governor also dropped the cheering news that a business seminar is in the offing, to transform Sokoto businessmen from commodity traders to industrialists.

In his presentation, ‘Failed SMEs and Revival,’ Professor Nasiru Yauri of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, noted that densely populated countries like China, USA and Nigeria, cannot survive on government or big corporations, but on SMEs.

He opined that SME fails because owners lack basic management skills, ignore feasibility study before they plunged into business, and lack knowledge on how to package their products.

As a remedy, Professor Yauri, reiterated on the need for government support to SMEs, in the mould of clinical diagnosis and referral.

Dr Shadi Sabeh, narrating how he grew his school business from an investment of six million naira to over 300 million naira, between twelve years, in his presentation, “Success story of the 21st Century Entrepreneur,” advised business owners to connect to the heart and not the brain of their workforce and, as well, protect the customers’ interest without cheating them.

The team leader of Hotline Consults, Dr Yakubu Shana, in his opening remarks, emphasised that the purpose of the summit is to empower business owners, especially SMEs, with knowledge and take dependence off the shoulder of government.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

