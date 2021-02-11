Sokoto govt revokes contract awarded by Wamakko administration

Sokoto State government has revoked some of the contract awarded by the administration of Senator Aliyu Wamakko for non-delivery of projects in accordance with the contract papers.

The revoked contract includes the contract for the construction of a General Hospital at Wamakko which was awarded by Tambuwal’s predecessor in office in 2013.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen after the weekly executive meeting chaired by the governor, Rt. Honourable Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, at the government house, Sokoto.

The state executive council also approved N4 billion to be spent on the construction of two health projects and one education project respectively, while it revoked four other contracts that have been abandoned.

Four of the abandoned projects located at Murtala Muhammad Hospital, include the construction of two additional blocks of ward, landscaping of the hospital, construction of 47 staff quarters and the completion of a special work at the hospital which comprises of a theatre, mortuary, laundry and others.

The new projects billed for execution includes the construction of Premier Hospital Binji, the 608-bed capacity students hostels at Sultan Abdur-Rahman School of Health Technology, Gwadabawa and the construction of a similar two-storey hostel complex at Shehu Shagari College of Education (SSCOE).

Briefing newsmen after the session, the state Commissioner of Health, Dr Ali Inname and his colleague from Higher education, Professor Bashir Garba, said the sum of over N2.7 billion has been approved for the construction of the Premier Hospital at Binji local government area, scheduled to be completed within 17 months.

Similar projects are already underway in Tambuwal and Sabon Birni local government areas.

The contract for the SSCOE will gulp the sum of over N524 million while that of Sultan Abdul Rahman School of Health Technology, Gwadabawa will gulp over N523 million. Both are expected to be completed in nine months.

In each of the hostels in SSCOE and Gwadabawa, each floor will have 24 toilet facilities, kitchens and laundry. There will also be provision for solar lightening system borehole with overhead tanks among others.

Explaining why the Murtala Muhammad Hospital contracts were cancelled, Dr Inname said it was due to the abandonment of the works by the contractors.

He said due process will be followed in re-awarding the contracts to more dedicated contractors.

On the reversal of the contract for Wamakko General Hospital, the Commissioner for Health said it has since been awarded to another company.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Sokoto govt revokes contract Sokoto govt revokes contract

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Sokoto govt revokes contract Sokoto govt revokes contract

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE