Sokoto govt revitalises industries to spur economic growth

Sokoto State Government has intensified efforts to revive dormant industries as part of its broader strategy to stimulate economic growth and tackle unemployment.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu reaffirmed this commitment while receiving members of the Sokoto State Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (SOCCIMA) during their Sallah homage on Wednesday.

Governor Aliyu expressed concern over the decline of once-thriving industries in the state, including ceramics, tannery, furniture, and fertilizer blending plants. These industries, he noted, previously played a crucial role in job creation and revenue generation.

“Our administration is committed to reviving these industries by implementing business-friendly policies and fostering an environment conducive to investment,” Aliyu stated.

He further emphasized the government’s willingness to collaborate with investors to restore abandoned industrial enterprises.

To support industrialization, the governor highlighted key infrastructural projects, notably quality road networks and the completion of the Sokoto Independent Power Plant (IPP). Once operational, the IPP is expected to enhance electricity supply, thereby boosting industrial and commercial activities across the state.

Aliyu urged SOCCIMA to actively showcase Sokoto’s potential in agriculture, mining, trade, and commerce to attract both local and international investors. He assured the chamber of his administration’s steadfast support in transforming Sokoto into a dynamic business hub.

In response, SOCCIMA President Alhaji Muazu Malami Maaji commended the governor’s developmental initiatives, particularly the ongoing urban renewal program that has significantly improved infrastructure and enhanced Sokoto’s investment appeal.

With the government’s renewed focus on economic revitalization, Sokoto is on track to reclaim its industrial prominence and unlock new opportunities for businesses and residents alike.