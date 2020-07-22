Sokoto govt partners foreign firms to construct 150 houses for IDPs

Sokoto State Government is partnering Qatar Charity and Future Leaders Foundation, to construct 150 houses for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, has said.

Tambuwal said on Tuesday during the foundation laying ceremony of 50 cluster houses, as part of the project in Gandi village of Rabah Local Government Area.

Tambuwal, represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Manniru Dan’iya, lauded the charity organisation for assisting the IDPs whom he said had been in distress since 2018 due to insecurity in the area.

He said the government had made all the arrangements to compensate the landowners where the houses would be built in Gandi town.

He said all relevant agencies were mobilised to work round the clock for the speedy completion of the project.

The governor said the government was ready to join hands with any legally recognized NGO whose aim and objective is to assist humanity in all possible ways.

He thanked the Sultanate Council, under the leadership of Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, for his fatherly role, wisdom and encouragement, that made the programme to succeed.

Earlier, Sultan Abubakar said Qatar Charity and Future Leaders Foundation were popular entities with track records of assisting Muslims all over the world.

He expressed appreciation over the project which he described as a magnificent modern city with a permanent settlement away from the IDPs places ravaged by banditry and insecurity.

He said the Sultanate Council was ready to join hands with any humanitarian organisation working towards alleviating the sufferings of Muslim communities.

Speaking on behalf of Qatar Charity and Future Leaders, Shiekh El’shamy Nohshiali, said the two charity organizations agreed to support Sokoto State Government through Zakkat and Waqf Commission, to help Muslims in distress.

Nohshiali described Sokoto as the centre of Islamic knowledge and propagation as instituted by a renowned scholar, Shiek Usmanu Danfodio.

He said the firms’ intervention was to support the propagation of Islam in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new IDPs city in Gandi would comprise three clusters of 50 houses each, mosques, school, market and hospital.

(NAN)

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE