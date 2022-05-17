Sokoto govt must fish out, prosecute killers of Deborah Samuel ― SDP presidential aspirant

The presidential hopeful of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has urged the Sokoto State Government to fish out those involved in the barbaric killing of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto student, Deborah Samuel, over alleged blasphemy and prosecute them as provided by law.

Adebayo while condemning the act called for calm, adding that “Samuel had been laid to rest last Saturday in her village in Tunga Magajiya in Rijau Local Government Area in Niger State. At this moment, let us not be Muslims or Christians, North or South, East or West. Let us be human and humane.

“Let us seek justice, not revenge. Let us invoke the law with the truth. Let us support the Sokoto State Government to restore order. Let us unite for justice not polarise. We must avoid defaming all for the misdeeds of a few. We must not exploit anger and grief for any other motive than seeking justice and calming frayed nerves. We must not reignite age-old disputes or expand cracks in our society. There are only two sides: law versus lawlessness,” he appealed.

Speaking further, he said “people in leadership should recognise the stubborn descent into habitual anarchy in our society and unitedly arrest it now. Lynching takes place nationwide on a daily basis; unlawful killings and unexplained deaths pervade our land in all corners and law enforcement is a rarity.

“We must stipulate laws and enforce them to combat hate and lawlessness. Justice must be done and be seen to be done in all cases not just for the victim of today but for the overall safety and health of all because perpetrators of today can be victims tomorrow. We must speak up.

“Once the victim has been buried and justice is being done, we must address growing intolerance in our land, hate speeches, altercations and provocations online and in real life. Mutual disrespect and gross insults targeted at identities and traditions must give way to civility,” he said.

According to him, in moments of crisis like the one on Sokoto, the role of leadership is to understand the issues, find the truth, do justice and unite the people. He added that “we now understand the issue to be an inexcusable murder in reaction to religious provocation founded on ignorance and intolerance.

“What must we do? We must condemn unlawful killing no matter the passion invoked. We cannot afford a failed state. We must educate our citizens about own religious traditions and beliefs and those of others in the same society to avoid the dire effects of ignorance and intolerance,” he concluded.

