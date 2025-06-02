Latest News

Sokoto govt moves to strengthen fiscal accountability

In a renewed drive to deepen transparency and accountability in public finance, the Sokoto State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning has directed all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to begin submitting their monthly expenditure reports to the ministry.

According to a statement signed and made available to newsmen on Monday by the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Abubakar Zayyana, the directive is in line with both national and international public financial management standards.

It mandates the ministry to review, analyze, and consolidate financial reports from all MDAs for effective monitoring and fiscal planning.

Dr. Zayyana noted that the measure is aimed at ensuring strict compliance with budgetary provisions, promoting transparency, and reinforcing accountability within the state’s financial ecosystem.

He emphasized that the monthly reports must include details of Capital Expenditure, Overhead Costs, Personnel Expenditure, and Revenue Generation, where applicable.

The ministry also called on MDAs to standardize their reports using the prescribed reporting templates.

