The Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency, in conjunction with the state government, has inaugurated training for local emergency management committees to ease emergency activities in the state.

The inauguration, which has partners and other stakeholders in the state, converged at the Auditorium of the Sultan Muhammad Maccido Institute on Tuesday with a view to building and strengthening the system and capacity of the members of the committee selected from the 23 LGAs of the state.

Speaking in his remarks while declaring open the training, the State Governor, Dr Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, who was represented by his deputy, Alhaji Muhammad Idris Gobir, commends SEMA for its foresight in reactivating the committees into action after 8 years of inactivity.

Earlier in his remarks, the Sokoto SEMA Special Adviser to the Governor, Hon. Nasiru Garba Kalambaina, described the importance of the LEMCs as vital and important, particularly in disaster Early Warning Systems (EWS) in the state.

Hon. Nasiru Garba Kalambaina used the medium to appreciate each partner and stakeholder for honouring their invitation by attending the event in large numbers.

He also applauded the state government, under the leadership of Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, for all the support they have accorded to the agency since he assumed his office as Special Adviser.

In closing remarks, DG SEMA, Alhaji Ukashatu Muhammad, called on all the committee members to use the knowledge obtained in the best way and also urged them to always work towards contributing their quota to the development of Sokoto State.

A statement signed by the information officer of SEMA, Abubakar Abdullahi, said the event had in attendance the Local Emergency Management Committees (LEMCs) from the 23 LGAs, key actors in the disaster response sector, and representatives of development partners.

The event was also attended by the Secretary to the Sokoto State Government, Alhaji Muhammad Bello Sifawa, the State Party Chairman, Hon. Isah Sadiq Achida, and other political office holders, including commissioners and special advisers of various ministries and agencies in the state.

