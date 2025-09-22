HealthLatest News

Sokoto govt launches ‘MAMII’ initiative to tackle maternal death

Olakunle Maruf

Sokoto State Government, in collaboration with UNICEF, the Federal Ministry of Health, and other development partners, has launched the Maternal and Newborn Mortality Initiative (MAMII) aimed at drastically reducing maternal and infant deaths in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of the initiative in Sokoto, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Faruk Abubakar, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to crash maternal and infant mortality rates through bold reforms, improved healthcare delivery, and multi-sectoral partnerships.

He noted that Sokoto remains one of the states with the highest maternal and infant mortality rates in Nigeria, but assured that the government is determined to reverse the trend.

“The government is highly committed to ensuring rapid reductions in maternal and infant mortality. With the introduction of the MAMII initiative and the implementation of policies such as compulsory two-year postings for health workers at grassroots level, we are addressing manpower shortages and strengthening our primary health centers,” he said.

Dr. Abubakar further revealed that the state will soon roll out maternal ambulance services in partnership with road transport unions to ease referral challenges and ensure timely access to emergency care.

Also speaking, UNICEF Health Manager for Sokoto Field Office, Dr. Shamina Sharmin, explained that the initiative aligns with the global Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of reducing maternal mortality to fewer than 70 per 100,000 live births.

“For over 15 years, we have been discussing maternal and newborn mortality. Now, it is time to act. MAMII is designed as a comprehensive programme addressing accessibility, availability, quality, and equity in healthcare delivery, while also tackling demand-side barriers like women’s education and empowerment,” she stressed.

Dr. Adam Ahmad of the Federal Ministry of Health’s Sector-Wide Approach Coordination Office highlighted that the initiative is part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s national health agenda, with Sokoto among the states prioritized for implementation.

“Our expectation is to go deep into communities, understand the peculiar challenges, and design context-specific solutions. All stakeholders, government, traditional leaders, civil society, and development partners are on board to make this work,” he said.

The launch brought together representatives of the Ministry of Health, UNICEF, WHO, UNFPA, the Sultanate Council, state lawmakers, and health sector leaders, all pledging their support for the initiative.

The MAMII program will run for five years under a sector-wide approach, focusing on strengthening healthcare systems, addressing manpower shortages, providing life-saving kits, improving referral services, and promoting maternal education and community mobilisation.

