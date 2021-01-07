Sokoto govt honours outstanding health workers, immunised children

In its efforts toward reviving the healthcare delivery in the state, Sokoto State government has vowed to continue to embark on annual honouring of the best healthcare workers, and children that completed all routine immunisations, as well as the best women in attending Anti-natal care, statewide.

The state commissioner for health, Dr Muhammad Ali Inname, stated this while presenting health service Merit Award, to some best performing healthcare workers, some children who completed their immunisations, as well as best women in attending anti-natal and post-natal care, which was organised by community awareness and development initiative in collaboration with Gagi district ward development committee.

The commissioner added that, this will help in motivating communities to be more active in taking routine immunisations.

Dr Inname disclosed that, the modus operandi in doing so, will be base on percentage, in order to avoid marginalising one part of the state or the other.

He, therefore, commended the foresight of the organisers of the ceremony, assuring that the government will borrow a leaf from them.

In his remarks, chairman board of trustees of the community awareness and development initiative, who is also District head of Gagi community, Alhaji Sani Umar jabbi, called on women in the state to ensure complete immunisations of their children.

He also said that with all adequate centres and provision of all that is needed, saying only five per cent women are delivering in hospital in Sokoto.

On the performance of Gagi PHC, Sani Umar Jabbi says 70 to 80 women are delivering monthly in the center, saying they must recognise the joint efforts made by all stakeholders in achieving such a milestone in the area.

He however, admonished the officers in charge of all the 7 PHCs under Gagi district as well as their staff, to be innovative in dealing with their patients, which according to him will encourage people in attending to the hospital.

Speaking earlier in his welcome address, Special Adviaer on Primary Health Care to the governor, Abubakar Chika Umar, commended the two groups and District head of Gagi as well, for their foresight of honouring the best performing people in the area.

Also speaking, the executive director community awareness and development initiative, Bashir Garba, said the gesture was aimed at contributing their quota in sustaining the effective healthcare services delivery in the state.

He added that, their association gives much priority to health sector, in order to compliment state government’s commitment in that regard.

