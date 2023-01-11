Sokoto govt enrols 200,000 out-of-school children into schools

Sokoto State Government has enrolled 200,000 out-of-school children back to school under the Better Education Services Delivery For All (BESDA) non-formal learning system within one year.

The state chairman of the Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Honourable Altini Kajiji, stated this while speaking with newsmen in his office.

Kajiji stated that since his assumption of office as the chairman of the board, the board has provided materials worth over N30m naira.

He further explained apart from the establishment of 41,000 non-former learning centres under the BESDA project, over 1,700 volunteer graduates were employed in the process.

“We have also constructed and equipped 76 post literacy skill acquisition centres across the state, in addition to construction and renovation of schools.”

Kajiji further explained the board also constructed boreholes, shades and toilet facilities in selected BESDA NFL centres in the state, and has provided about 39,941 double-seater furniture to schools across the state.

The chairman confirmed that his administration is working hard to ensure teachers’ welfare, especially those in primary schools to make them comfortable, which he said will make their job more easier.

He said the improved welfare when implemented will attract more teachers, especially in rural areas across the state.

He, however, called on teachers across the state, especially those under the board to pay back with improved service delivery saying there will be improved monitoring in schools to ensure the quality of education delivered is improved upon.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Nigeria Needs Stingy Leader To Develop — Obi

THE standard-bearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 presidential poll, Mr Peter Obi, on Tuesday, said the country needs a stingy leader to develop in all sectors…

Atiku Discusses Economy, Security With UK Government Officials

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has met with officials of the British government to discuss issues bordering on economy, security, and immigration among others that are likely to be of mutual interest if he is elected the president of Nigeria…