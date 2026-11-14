Sokoto govt earmarks N1.59bn for renovation of seven PHCs, two hospitals

The Sokoto State Government has earmarked N1.59bn for the renovation of seven Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs), the rehabilitation of Isa General Hospital, the upgrading of Sanyinna PHC to a general hospital and the installation of solar power systems in 30 PHCs across the state.

The projects, approved by the State Executive Council, are expected to strengthen healthcare delivery and improve access to medical services across the three senatorial districts.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Faruk Wurno, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting held on Wednesday.

Wurno said the projects would cost a total of N1,590,628,219.61.

He explained that the seven PHCs approved for renovation included Gidan Dahala PHC in Sokoto South Local Government Area, at N71.6m; Dundaye PHC in Wamakko, at N86.4m; Mabera Mujaya PHC in Sokoto South, at N66.5m; and Badau PHC in Bodinga, at N61.9m.

Others are Rimawa and Shinaka PHCs in Goronyo Local Government Area, which will cost N111.1m and N86.4m, respectively, as well as Sheikh Abubakar Gummi Memorial College PHC, at N55.9m.

The commissioner further disclosed that the council approved N569.9m for the renovation of Isa General Hospital.

He said another N240.9m had been approved to upgrade Sanyinna Primary Health Care Centre to a general hospital.

According to him, the Sanyinna General Hospital project was initiated in 2021 but abandoned by the previous administration.

“The project was initiated in 2021 but was abandoned by the previous PDP-led administration. The present government has now approved funds to ensure its completion and upgrade it to a general hospital,” he said.

On efforts to address electricity challenges in healthcare facilities, Wurno said the council also approved N239.4m for the installation of solar power systems in 30 PHCs across the state’s three senatorial districts.

He said the intervention would improve healthcare services by ensuring a more reliable electricity supply, particularly in facilities where power is essential for medical operations.

The commissioner added that the state government had so far renovated 185 of the 244 PHCs across the state.

He said the latest approvals formed part of the government’s efforts to strengthen the healthcare system and improve the quality of medical services available to residents.

The projects cover different parts of the state, with interventions ranging from the rehabilitation of primary healthcare facilities to the upgrading of secondary healthcare infrastructure.