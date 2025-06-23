Sokoto govt commissions rehabilitated SOGIS centre

The Sokoto State Government on Monday commissioned the rehabilitated Sokoto Geographic Information System (SOGIS) Centre, marking a significant leap towards digital land governance and efficient service delivery in the state.

The state-of-the-art facility, which was renovated and upgraded at the cost of ₦698,404,000, was officially commissioned by the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, who was warmly welcomed by his host, Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Governor Ahmed Aliyu described the event as a historic milestone that underscores his administration’s unwavering commitment to good governance, transparency, and innovation.

“This commissioning is not merely the opening of a facility,” the Governor said. “It is the unveiling of a transformative platform that will drive efficiency and transparency in land governance across Sokoto State.”

Governor Aliyu highlighted key features of the upgraded SOGIS Centre, which include: automated Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) processing—applicants can now obtain their certificates within two weeks of successful application, a major improvement over past delays; personalised applicant dashboards; secure and verifiable certificates; and durable, tamper-proof materials.

The Governor lauded the effort as one that has placed Sokoto State at the forefront of digital land administration in Nigeria.

“SOGIS is more than a system—it is a signal to prospective investors and partners that Sokoto State is ready for sustainable urban development and economic growth,” he added.

He expressed deep appreciation to the engineers, professionals, partners, and civil servants who played vital roles in the successful completion of the project.

To the citizens of Sokoto State, Governor Aliyu urged proper utilisation of the Centre, emphasising its significance in building a smarter and more transparent administration.

The event climaxed with the official commissioning of the Centre by Governor Mai Mala Buni, symbolising a new chapter in digital governance for Sokoto State.

