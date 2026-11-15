Sokoto govt commissions Offa road, says development beyond political affiliation

The Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu, has said his administration will not discriminate against communities based on their political affiliations or voting patterns, stressing that governance must prioritise the welfare of all residents.

Aliyu stated this on Sunday during the commissioning of the Offa Road project in Sokoto metropolis. He said the decision to reconstruct the road was based on a campaign promise, despite the community not voting for him in the 2023 governorship election.

The governor said development should not be determined by political considerations, adding that his administration was committed to fulfilling its promises to residents.

“Although this community did not vote for us in that election, we nevertheless resolved to fulfil that promise because governance is not about political affiliations or voting patterns. Rather, it is about serving the people and providing infrastructure that improves their lives,” he said.

Aliyu recalled that during his election campaign, he promised to reconstruct the road, which was then in a dilapidated condition, if elected. He expressed gratitude that the commitment had been fulfilled.

He said the project was part of his administration’s urban renewal initiative, aimed at improving road connectivity, easing transportation, and supporting economic activities across the Sokoto metropolis.

The governor also cited the reconstruction of roads in the Sahara area as another example of his administration’s commitment to equitable development. He said the project was completed within the first 100 days of his administration in fulfillment of a campaign promise.

“This is the second project that this administration has executed in areas dominated by members of the resident community,” he said.

On road infrastructure, Aliyu disclosed that his administration had completed and commissioned more than 100 township roads across the state since assuming office, while several others were at different stages of execution.

“From the inception of this administration to date, we have completed and commissioned over 100 township roads spread across the nooks and crannies of the state, while several others are at various stages of completion,” he said.

He described road infrastructure as important to socio-economic development, noting that good roads improve access to schools, hospitals, markets and business centres while facilitating the movement of people and goods.

According to him, the newly commissioned Offa Road would ease transportation difficulties, improve connectivity within the community and enhance residents’ quality of life.

Aliyu also announced plans to construct the road linking the Trade Fair Complex to Pinnacle Hotel as part of his administration’s infrastructure programme.

“Let me announce that this administration is set to construct the Trade Fair Complex to Pinnacle Hotel road in our continued efforts to enhance the socio-economic wellbeing of people living in this part of the state,” he said.

The governor commended the Ministry of Lands and Housing, contractors, consultants, engineers and other stakeholders for their contributions to the completion of the project.

He urged residents to protect the road against misuse, noting that the preservation of public infrastructure was a collective responsibility.

Aliyu assured residents that his administration would continue investing in infrastructure and other critical sectors to improve living standards and create economic opportunities.

He also acknowledged President Bola Tinubu’s efforts towards infrastructure development across the country.

The commissioning forms part of the Sokoto State Government’s broader urban renewal programme under the administration’s nine-point SMART agenda.