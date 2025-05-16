Sokoto govt cautions politicians against unauthorised security interventions

The Sokoto State Government has issued a strong warning to political figures against taking unilateral security measures, labeling such actions as reckless and counterproductive.

In a statement released on Thursday, Colonel Ahmed Usman (rtd), Special Adviser on Security Matters to Governor Ahmed Aliyu, expressed serious concern over a recent incident involving a serving senator who allegedly attempted to deploy members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) from Borno State without obtaining the necessary approvals.

“While we recognize that the fight against insecurity requires collective effort, any form of self-help undertaken without the knowledge or consent of the government poses a greater threat to peace and order,” the statement read.

Col. Usman affirmed that the government welcomes all genuine efforts aimed at promoting peace and security but emphasized that such initiatives must follow established procedures and align with the state’s official security framework.

“Security is far too sensitive to be politicized or used for cheap political advantage. No individual has the legal authority to recruit vigilantes or deploy armed groups under any guise without express government approval,” he added. “Such actions not only violate the law but also challenge the authority of the state.”

Reaffirming its commitment to protecting lives and property, the government urged all stakeholders to work through legitimate and institutional channels when contributing to the state’s security.

The special adviser further warned that any future breach of security protocols would attract serious consequences, while calling for cooperation, restraint, and strict adherence to the law in all security-related matters.