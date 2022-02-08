Sokoto govt calls for more support from NPHCDA, others in tackling health issues

Sokoto State government has appealed for more support from NPHCDA and the development partners, to address challenges like low immunization rates, low COVID-19 vaccination, maternal mortality and other health associated challenges.

The state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, stated this while playing host to Dr Faisal Shuaib, Executive Director/CEO, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), will help to reverse the state low rating on health issues.

The governor lamented that, despite his administration’s allocating more than fifteen per cent of the state budget to the health sector, the state is currently among the low performing states in comparison with other states, on health indices indicators.

While admitting the state has a lot more to do in the areas of adequate manpower and the expansion of health facilities, he assured that his administration would take to advise to reverse the trends particularly, in the rural areas where adequate services are required.

The state according to Dr Faisal Shuaib, Executive Director/CEO, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, is categorized as a low performing state in terms of routine immunization coverage despite, several innovative interventions.

Dr Faisal Shuaib, who was in Sokoto alongside Alex Chimbaru and Dr Edwando Celades, development partners from WHO and UNICEF respectively, while addressing the Governor at the government house in Sokoto, listed other areas the state is lagging behind.

These include low antenatal care attendance and delivery by skilled birth attendants, a high number of unimmunized children, inadequate manpower/commodities in PHCs, poor monitoring, coordination and supervision and currently 32nd position nationwide in COVID-19 vaccination sub-optimally performing state.

According to him, “Sokoto is not doing enough especially, in terms of COVID-19 vaccination. Generally, there is still a lot to do in terms of meeting the health need of the people.

“This is why we are in the state with our development partners to engage with the state government, traditional institutions and people in the local governments, to get first-hand information of their problems.