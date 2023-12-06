As part of ways to fulfill part of its development agenda as promised during the electioneering campaign, the Ahmed Aliyu-led administration in Sokoto State has, on Wednesday, awarded various projects worth over eighteen billion naira in the state.

Briefing newsmen immediately after the third state executive meeting chaired by Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, the state commissioner for information, Bello Sambo Danchadi, said the projects were part of the agenda of the APC-led administration in the state to build a new Sokoto.

Danchadi, who was flanked by some of his colleagues from various ministries, said the projects include road construction, rural electrification, among others.

Also speaking, Barrister Nasir Danstoho, the state commissioner for works, said the executive session approved the award of a contract for Runjin Sambo inner road at the cost of 2,189,228,907.57 billion naira.

“We also approved the award of a contract for the rehabilitation of Bodinga line alone Maiduguri road for 816,289,000 naira.

“Reconstruction of Forces Avenue and Lodge Road for 488,890,000 naira, as well as the reconstruction of the old market and roundabout along Ali Akilu road for 998,518,000 naira and that of Gidan maadan roundabout for 94,731,918.35.”

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Environment, Nura Shehu Tangaza, in his address said the government has awarded the construction of culverts along Silame – Bimji road at the cost of 2,244,988,000 billion naira only.

He also explained that the government will replace all the generator-powered streetlights across the metropolis with solar-powered streetlights at the sum of 1,756,498,937 billion naira only, while another set of streetlights were awarded for five new roads at the cost of 97,256,000 million naira.

The state commissioner for water resources, who also addressed newsmen, said the rehabilitation of 47 inner roads in Tundun Wada and Aguwanrogo area of the state metropolis was awarded at the cost of 8,999,215,102.00 billion naira.

The council also announced that a sum of 1,001,250,000 naira is allocated for the purchase of vehicles in the state governor’s convoy.