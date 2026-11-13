Sokoto govt awards N5.5bn contract to restore electricity in four LGAs

The Sokoto State Government has awarded a N5.5bn contract for the rehabilitation of electricity infrastructure in four local government areas that have experienced a decade-long power outage.

The affected areas are Binji, Tangaza, Gudu and Silame, where residents have reportedly been without electricity supply for the past 10 years.

The Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Bashir Muhammad Achida, announced the development while briefing journalists on the outcome of Wednesday’s State Executive Council meeting.

Achida said the contract covered the rehabilitation of the 33kV electricity line and the restoration of township electricity distribution networks across the four local government areas.

He said Governor Ahmed Aliyu was concerned about the prolonged blackout and had approved the intervention to reconnect the affected communities to the national electricity supply.

“His Excellency is deeply concerned about the ten-year electricity blackout in Binji, Tangaza, Gudu and Silame Local Government Areas and has decided to intervene by awarding this contract to restore electricity supply to the affected communities,” he said.

The commissioner expressed optimism that the project would boost commercial activities, improve businesses and enhance the living conditions of residents when completed.

In another development, the state government approved N988.9m for the rehabilitation of Government Technical College, Binji.

Achida said the intervention became necessary following the deteriorating condition of the institution, which had affected effective teaching and learning.

He explained that the college, formerly recognised for its vocational training programmes, had gradually lost its capacity to provide quality technical education because of inadequate and dilapidated facilities.

According to him, the rehabilitation would restore the institution’s former glory and strengthen vocational skills development among young people.

He described vocational education as a critical tool for creating employment opportunities, reducing unemployment and accelerating economic growth.

The two projects were among the decisions announced by the government following Wednesday’s State Executive Council meeting, according to a statement issued on Friday by the Director-General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Sokoto, Abubakar Bawa.