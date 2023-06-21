Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has given his approval for the appointment of Alhaji Muhammad Bello Sifawa as the Secretary to the State Government.

The announcement was made by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abubakar Bawa, during a press briefing held at the council chambers on Wednesday.

Furthermore, the Governor has also sanctioned the appointment of Haliru Aminu Dikko as the Chief of Staff to the State Government.

Other appointments, as mentioned by Bawa, include Alhaji Gandi Umar as the Special Assistant (Administration), Hussaini Umar Gorau as the Personal Assistant to the Governor, Bello Yahya Wurno as the Special Assistant on Inter-Governmental and Multi-Lateral Relations, Farul Labbo as the Special Assistant on Domestic Affairs, and Faruk Ahmad Shuni as the Special Assistant on Protocol.

