Sokoto government to construct teaching hospital, two others

Sokoto State Government is set to disburse about ten billion Naira (N10b) for the construction of the State University Teaching Hospital and two new hospitals in the state.

The Sokoto State executive council gave the approval for the sum of over N6.6 billion for the construction of Sokoto State University Teaching Hospital,(SOSUTH).

This is according to the state Commissioner for Health Dr Muhammed Ali Inname, who briefed newsmen on Wednesday at the end of the meeting held at the state Council Chamber of Government House, Sokoto.

Similarly, the council, chaired by Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, also approved the construction of two premier hospitals at Tambuwal and Sabon Birni Local Government Areas.

The construction of both hospitals will gulp the sum of over N1.7 billion each.

Dr Inname, flanked by his colleagues, the state commissioners for Information and Finance, Isah Bajini Galadanchi and Hon. Abdus Samad Dasuki added that the award of the contracts is in line with the overall objectives of the present administration in ensuring the provision of healthcare services and development manpower to manage the healthcare system in the state.

He also explained that if SOSUTH is completed it will provide the required manpower to address the shortages of health workers in various hospitals in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Court Threatens To Revoke Shehu Sani’s Bail

The Federal High Court, Abuja, Monday, said it would revoke the bail granted Senator Shehu Sani if he fails to appear in court on the next adjourned date for the trial of the two-count criminal charges preferred against him by the

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission… Read Full Story

Buhari Appoints New Chief Personal Security Officer

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Aliyu Abubakar Musa, as his Chief Personal Security Officer (CPSO). He replaces Commissioner of Police (CP) Abdulkarim Dauda, who was recently redeployed… Read Full Story