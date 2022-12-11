Sokoto Government spends N5bn on SDGs programmes in 3 years

The Sokoto State government has, from 2019 to date, spent a sum of over N5 billion on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) intervention programme.

This is as the state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, witnessed the graduation of 1,700 youths solely trained by the state government on skill acquisition by his administration, which comprises 550 females and 1,150 males.

The governor said the graduates were exposed to 12 vocational skills that will make them employable and useful to themselves and society at the ceremony organised by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2021-2022 Youth Empowerment Intervention Programme in collaboration with Nabilhash Nigeria Limited.

“This moment is a watershed in the lives of all graduates because it is an important developmental stage. The trainees have acquired knowledge and skills, which is the beginning of an exciting new era, in which they will apply the know-how towards making their state and the world a better place,” he said.

Tambuwal also said his administration has not only funded the training programme but also procured the modern tools that were distributed to each participant.

He implored the beneficiaries to utilize these items properly to ensure that they are self-reliant and economically independent, assuring that his administration will continue to lead in the area of human capital development and empowerment with the goal of ending poverty in the state.

He thanked partners of the government for providing the trainees with access to their operational networks, adding that the effort has bolstered the state government’s initiative of producing graduates with marketable skills.

“The government of Sokoto State is, therefore, ready to collaborate with the private sector on capacity-building programmes. This is due to our belief that public-private partnerships are an effective means of empowering the people,” he maintained.

He assured those who missed out on this training package that they will be availed with another opportunity soon.

In his address, the Special Adviser on SDGs in Sokoto, Kabiru Aliyu, said the SDGs’ intervention in the state has done a lot, especially in infrastructural development, education, health, and water supply, among others.

He enumerated that, between 2015 and date, the intervention has yielded the renovation and equipping of over 128 schools, 23 primary healthcare centres (PHCs) and the sinking of 38 motorized boreholes.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE