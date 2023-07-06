Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has appealed for the support and cooperation of the Swiss authorities in the areas of education, healthcare delivery, and human development.

Aliyu made the plea during a courtesy call by the Swiss Ambassador to Nigeria, Nicolas Lang. The Governor requested Switzerland’s assistance in addressing issues such as out-of-school children, IDP camps, and supporting vulnerable groups.

“We earnestly seek your support in these areas, in line with the interventions you have been providing to Nigeria. My administration is always ready to collaborate with any country or organization working towards improving the lives of our people,” Governor Aliyu stated.

He expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for the visit and assured him of his administration’s willingness to partner with Switzerland for the overall benefit of Sokoto State.

In response, Ambassador Nicholas Lang, represented by Nicholas Martins, the Press Secretary for Humanitarian and Development Cooperation, highlighted Switzerland’s ongoing humanitarian projects in collaboration with the Nigerian government since 2014.

While their focus has primarily been on the North East region in response to the Boko Haram insurgency, Lang acknowledged the humanitarian needs arising from the banditry crisis in the North West.

Lang mentioned that they are advocating for expanded efforts beyond their current focus area. He further disclosed that Switzerland has funded a project in Sokoto in partnership with the NGO Action Against Hunger.

The one-year project will be implemented in the Bodinga and Tambuwal Local Government areas, with a focus on nutrition, water, and sanitation. This marks Switzerland’s first project in the state.

The Ambassador commended Governor Aliyu for his interest and commitment to collaborating with Switzerland in addressing humanitarian issues.

