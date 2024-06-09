Sokoto State Governor, Ahmad Aliyu, has faced public backlash for renaming a road in the state after Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu.

The road, previously known as “Pepsi Road,” was originally scheduled for commissioning on June 3 by Katsina State Governor, Umaru Dikko Radda, but the event was postponed.

On Saturday, a photo of the newly renamed “Seyi Ahmed Bola Tinubu Road” circulated widely on social media, stirring controversy ahead of its rescheduled commissioning, the date for which remains unannounced.

Local residents expressed their discontent, questioning the governor’s rationale for the decision.

“The governor left many illustrious indigenes of Sokoto and instead named a road after the president’s son, who is not even from Sokoto or anywhere in the northern region,” said Salisu Ahmadu, a resident, to Peoples Gazette on Saturday afternoon.

Critics argue that Seyi Tinubu has not made any notable contributions to Sokoto or the nation to warrant such an honour.

